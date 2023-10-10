As of this past weekend, the live-streaming sports selection on Max is a lot more robust—just in time for the MLB post-season and the NBA pre-season, and also good news for hockey and soccer fans, too.

After being announced on September 19 in a press release that touted it as “the first time that fans will have access on streaming platforms, in addition to linear, to [Warner Bros. Discovery’s] portfolio of premium live sports content, including more than 300 live games each year,” the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier unfurled its first stream October 7.

Advertisement

A Warner Bros. Discovery press release shared just prior to the launch reiterated that “the B/R Sports Add-On is available to all Max subscribers for a promotional period through February 29 and $9.99 per month thereafter. The Add-On features a full slate of premium sports events from MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer events, and more ... All live games airing on a Warner Bros. Discovery linear network (TNT, TBS or truTV) will be available on Max through the B/R Sports Add-On.”

Advertisement

The tier’s October 7 debut featured a double-header of MLB National League Division Series games, and there’s a lot of October baseball upcoming, as well as NBA pre-season games and international friendlies for both the men’s and women’s U.S. National Soccer Teams. Other upcoming highlights include an October 11 doubleheader for the NHL’s opening week (the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Boston Bruins, and the Los Angeles Kings versus the Colorado Avalanche) as well as an October 24 doubleheader for the NBA’s opening night (the Denver Nuggets versus the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Phoenix Suns versus the Golden State Warriors).

Advertisement

The full B/R Sports Add-On October live sports line-up can be accessed here, or by checking out the landing page on Max.