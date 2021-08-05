With Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff now gone, who will rise up to lead the Marvel Cinematic Universe? There are certainly some candidates already around, but the newest contender is arriving September 3: Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.



Shang-Chi explores a whole new story and set of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe... mostly. That “Legend of the Ten Rings” does, in fact, tie tangentially into several other Marvel movies and shows, but exactly how, we’ll have to wait and see. For now, all we know is that it’s the story of a man struggling with his past, his family, and discovering that he might have what it takes to be a hero.

In the following slides you’ll hear from three of the stars talking about their characters, followed by six brand new character posters with fantastic looks at the film’s heroes and villains.