Who Is Bruno?

Throughout their presentation, Encanto’s team was careful not to say much about Bruno, Julieta and Pepa’s estranged triplet brother who can see negative visions of the future. At some point, the Madrigals came to believe that Bruno himself was the cause of the problems in his vision and the rift that developed between them all is something that Mirabel will have to navigate on her own. Whatever the truth is about Bruno—and whether it has anything to do with the danger that magic is put in—is just one of the mysteries looming over Encanto ahead of its release this fall.

We’ll have more information about the animated movie in the coming days so stay tuned. Encanto hits theaters on November 24, and comes to Disney+ on December 24.

