The few psychos eagerly awaiting Meta’s grand metaverse vision may have to wait up to a decade longer, the company said during an event Wednesday. In the meantime, Meta’s hoping a fresh catalog of improved VR games can function as a type of gateway drug to get users accustomed to their days jacked into a VR headset.



Speaking on Wednesday during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Meta AR/VR executive producer Ruth Bram admitted that both hardware and software components of the metaverse need more work. According to Bram, it may take five to ten more years to fully realize the vision the metaverse CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others awkwardly outlined last year.

“Gaming is how a lot of people are going to step into it [the metaverse] for the first time,” Bram said. “Games have pioneered many of the principles that ground our vision. Virtual, three dimensional spaces that enable people to connect in entirely new ways. We think the metaverse will build on this foundation to become the next generation of the internet and the next evolution of social technology.”

Around a dozen of those games were on display during Wednesday’s event, running the gamut from your typical shooter, to narrative based action adventures to even world building architecture simulators. All of the titles shown during the event are scheduled to release within the next year.