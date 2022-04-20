Nothing quite screams 4/20 like aimlessly flailing around your room, possibly to the point of self induced nausea, immersed in happy visions of another world. You might be using recreational substances, or perhaps you’ve got a VR brain bucket strapped around your head. If that’s your idea of a good time, you might want to tune in to today’s Meta’s Quest Gaming Showcase where Meta’s expected to reveal new games and maybe even some new metaverse details.

You can watch Meta’s Quest Gaming Showcase at the Facebook link below or on YouTube or Twitch.

Meta’s Quest Gaming Showcase will begin around 1:00p.m EST (10a.m. PST) and will stream on Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and in VR on Horizon Venues. Meta didn’t provide many details on what viewers can expect, only vaguely hinting the event would include “brand-new game announcements, gameplay first-looks, and exciting updates on games coming in the next year.”

Previous reports have suggested this year’s event could feature updates and gameplay from The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners—Chapter 2, and VR renditions of all time classics like Among Us and GTA San Andreas. The creators of Among Us VR confirmed at the end of March they would participate in the event. It’s also worth keeping an eye out for any new changes Meta may have to its Horizon Worlds mervaseverse, especially given reports that the company spent around $10 billion on its metaverse technology last year. Though less likely, VR headset enthusiasts may want to stick around till the end to see whether or not the company reveals any more details on its Project Cambria hardware revealed late last year.

Today’s event marks the second annual installment of Meta’s Quest Gaming Showcase. During last year’s event, the company revealed a number of high end VR games including Resident Evil 4, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Part II, Pistol Whip, Smoke & Thunder + The Concierge, and more. That event occurred roughly a year after Meta released its Oculus Quest 2 headset and served as a touchstone to showcase new products vying to show off the hardware’s capabilities.