The volcano spewing steam

Popocatepetl volcano emits ash, steam and gas in Mexico, San Nicol’s de los Ranchos, on May 23, 2023.
Photo: Cesar Guzman/picture-alliance/dpa (AP)
Popocatepetl emiting ash and steam in the distance

Residents ride a quad while in the background the volcano Popocatepetl emits ash, steam and gas in Mexico.
Photo: Cesar Guzman/picture-alliance/dpa (AP)
Mexicans go about life with the active volcano in the distance

Husband and wife on their land to plant corn, near the Popocatépetl volcano in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, on May 24, 2023.
Photo: Marco Ugarte (AP)
Popocatepetl spews ash into the sky

The Popocatepetl volcano spews ash and steam, seen from Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico on May 24, 2023.
Photo: Marco Ugarte (AP)
Volcanic ash blankets a road in Santiago Xalitzintla

Police patrol the streets as ash from the Popocatepetl volcano blankets the streets in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, on May 22, 2023.
Photo: Marco Ugarte (AP)
Volcanic ash covers cars in Santiago Xalitzintla

Ash from the Popocatepetl volcano covers a car in Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico on May 22, 2023.
Photo: Marco Ugarte (AP)
Popocatépetl drops ash over Atlixco

Volcanic ash from the Popocatépetl volcano falls over Atlixco, Mexico, on May 22, 2023.
Photo: Marco Ugarte (AP)
Wearing protective gear amid falling volcanic ash

A couple wear hoodies and masks to protect themselves from the ash fall of the Popocatépetl volcano in Atlixco, Mexico, on May 22, 2023.
Photo: Marco Ugarte (AP)
Volcanic ash darkens the skies over Atlixco, Mexico

Volcanic ash from the Popocatépetl volcano covers Atlixco, Mexico, on May 22, 2023.
Photo: Marco Ugarte (AP)
