Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is consider yet another ranking of Mission: Impossible films.

Advertisement

With the five-year gap between Fallout, the franchise’s sixth entry, and this month’s seventh entry, Dead Reckoning Part One, many fans have had plenty of time to revisit the entire trilogy, which at this point has spawned almost three decades. Can you believe that? A child born when the first Mission: Impossible came out in 1996 is already a fully fledged adult.

And that adult will surely agree that few franchises in that time have been as consistent as Mission: Impossible. Star Tom Cruise and a growing cast of supporting characters and filmmakers have stepped up the game seemingly every single time, resulting in a franchise that has had a great overall arc, but has also produced films that work individually, too.

So where does each film stand? What follows is our ranking of the Mission: Impossible movies, up to and including Dead Reckoning Part One, which opens July 12.