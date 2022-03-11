Chris Pratt shares from behind the scenes of Jurassic World: Dominion. Picard teases the return of an old foe. The Boys begins to prepare for its return. Plus, a new trailer for the next Gundam movie, and another look at A24's next horror film, Ti West’s X. Spoilers go!



Boy Kills World

Deadline also reports Michelle Dockery has joined the cast of Boy Kills World as “the sister” of the film’s villainous Van der Koy family—a unit so far composed of Famke Janssen, Brett Gelman, and Sharlto Copely.

Violent Night

Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, John Leguizamo, Beverly D’Angelo, Alex Haskell, and Alexis Louder will star alongside David Harbour in Netflix’s upcoming Christmas horror movie, Violent Night. [Deadline]

Monstrous

Deadline reports Screen Media has acquired the horror movie Monstrous starring Christina Ricci and Colleen Camp. It’s now scheduled for a May 13 release both in theaters and on demand.

Halloween Ends

Filming has officially wrapped on Halloween Ends according to producer Ryan Turek on Instagram. The sequel is currently slated for an October 14, 2022 release date.

Last night of shooting. A wrap on our Halloween trilogy. Incredible journey. Amazing cast, amazing crew. While we obviously have post-production ahead of us, it’s still an emotional night.🖤🎃🔪

Jurassic World: Dominion

Chris Pratt (via Instagram) also shared a photo of himself with Sam Neill on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion.

X

Bloody-Disgusting has a few more photos from Ti West’s X.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island

Gundam.Info has two new posters for the latest Mobile Suit movie, Cucuruz Doan’s Island, adapting the infamous episode of the original 1979 animated series.

A new trailer has also been released, showing Doan’s Zaku going into combat with the Gundam.

Let the Wrong One In

A brood of hard-partying bachelorette vampires meets its match when their latest victim becomes Dublin’s answer to Van Helsing in the trailer for Let the Wrong One In.

Moon Knight

A triumvirate of character posters (courtesy of Comic Book) reveals the three phases of Moon Knight.

USA Today also has a new Moon Knight photo, as well as the release of a new featurette about the series.



The Boys

A teaser for season three is forthcoming, according to The Boys’ official Twitter page.

Star Trek: Picard

Finally, Agnes meets the Borg Queen in a clip from next week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard.