When you talk about The Boys, you know there are no boundaries. The most offensive jokes, the sickest violence, the most twisted, dark subtext— a ny and all of it is what fans have come to expect. And that’s in live-action. Imagine what an animated version of that would look like. Well, imagine no more. Our best look yet at the upcoming The Boys Presents: Diabolical is here, and in two and a half minutes, there are more WTF moments than maybe all the seasons of The Boys so far. Or, you know, close.

Diabolical debuts March 4 on Prime Video and it consists of eight episodes, all in different animated styles, all from different creative teams, all set in the world of The Boys. Some tie directly into the series, like the origin of Homelander. Others are just... weird. Like an episode from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland that looks like just an episode of Rick and Morty. But beyond that, there are episodes written by Boys executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Shang-Chi star Awkwafina, Boys comic co-creator Garth Ennis, Archer star Aisha Tyler, Brooklyn 99's Andy Samberg, and more. And that’s just behind the scenes. The voice cast in each episode is even better. Plus, as teased above, these episodes seem to get even wilder than The Boys ever could. Check out the latest trailer.

Disgusting, right? Just batshit. But it looks very entertaining. And in there you get a list of the hugely talented voice cast, many of whom don’t frequent animation. We already knew about the likes of Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Youn Yuh Jun. But now we also know Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Randall Duk Kim, Xolo Maridueña, Caleb McLaughlin, Eugene Mirman, Sean Patrick Thomas, and more.

See the full list at Entertainment Weekly, which also is where we learned of these episode breakdowns.

Laser Baby’s Day Out

Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen

Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson

Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts

An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents

Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth

Director: Parker Simmons

Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland’s aesthetic

I’m Your Pusher

Writer: Garth Ennis

Director: Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics

Boyd in 3D

Writer: Eliot Glazer

Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer

Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi

Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation

Writer: Awkwafina

Director: Madeleine Flores

Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports

Nubian vs Nubian

Writer: Aisha Tyler

Director: Matthew Bordenave

Animation Style: Inspired by anime

John and Sun-Hee

Writer: Andy Samberg

Director: Steve Ahn

Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror

One Plus One Equals Two

Writer: Simon Racioppa

Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation

All of which you can see March 4 on Prime Video.

