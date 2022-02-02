Boys will be boys. And the boys of the animated spin-off of Prime Video’s depraved superhero series The Boys will also be The Boys, in the sense that they will also be lewd, crude, and incredibly violent like their live-action counterparts. For proof, look no further than this first trailer for Diabolical, the eight-episode anthology series, in which a Vought-a-Burger fast-food joint manages to break any number of health code violations.



Advertisement

It’s less a traditional trailer as much as a collection of the characters and unique art styles that will make up each episode. For instance, there’s an appearance by Laser Baby, done up in the kids’ cartoon style of the ‘90s. One of the three Homelanders seen making out with each other is clearly done by the Rick & Morty team. Then there are... others!

If the poop and masturbation jokes are to be believed, Diabolical looks like it will be infinitely crasser than The Boys live-action series, which is certainly saying something. But, given the crazy amount of talent behind these 15-minute-ish toons—which includes The Boys’ creator Garth Ennis, Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina, Rick & Morty’s Justin Roiland, Brooklyn 99's Andy Samberg, Archer’s Aisha Tyler, and mega-nerd-producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen—it’s probably safe to say that they’ll be more than just gross-out humor. (Probably.) And that’s to say nothing of the absolutely incredible voice cast, which includes Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and, most confoundingly, South Korean actor Youn Yuh Jung, fresh off her win as Best Supporting Actress in the critically acclaimed drama Minari.

Will her performance in Diabolical be as heartrendingly soulful as Soon Ja, an immigrant who comes to stay with her daughter’s family after they move to the rural American south in the 1980s? Or will her character simply beat someone to death with their own genitals? Could go either way. You can find out on March 4, when the series premieres on Prime Video.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

