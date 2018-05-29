Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty)

When it comes to informed consumption, online user reviews can be pretty damn meaningless. Amazon products are chock full of paid approbations. Movies, TV, and games—god forbid they become a source of controversy—have had their crowdsourced ratings intentionally tanked by the sore and sour. Unless you’re trying to figure out whether that suspiciously cheap gadget will catch fire (it will), it’s a mug’s game.



But what about the outside world, that great big everywhere thing that isn’t for sale? Google Reviews, the empowering social tool that allows you to anonymously curse out a cafe for refusing to write the name “poopballs” on your coffee cup, can be used to assess plenty of non-consumer Earth stuff too. I’m taking about nature, baby! People on Google Reviews can, and have, reviewed nature. Finally, the masses can hold the Gulf of Saint Lawrence to account.

“But you said user reviews are trash,” I hear you say. First, allow yourself to have a little fun, for once. Secondly, I choose to believe these reviews are a little more accurate, because it takes a special type of yahoo to waste their time writing things that aren’t true about a goddamn mesa. So without anymore fucking around, here are some types of nature, ranked from most to least bad. In the event of a tied score, I put them in whatever order seemed right, because it’s my blog post and let’s be honest, if you were going to look all this crap up, you would have done it already.

World Oceans

Southern, 3.2 out of 5 stars

Arctic, 3.4 out of 5 stars

Pacific, 3.6 out of 5 stars

Atlantic, 3.9 out of 5 stars

Indian, 4.3 out of 5 stars

Sample review of the victor:

Screenshot: Google

Always good to admit your mistakes. Moving on!



Great Lakes

Michigan, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Erie, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Ontario, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Superior, 4.6 out of 5 stars

Huron, 4.7 out of 5 stars

A tight race, but it looks like Lake “Superior” wrote checks its ass couldn’t cash.

Sample review of the victor:

Screenshot: Google

Major Mountain Ranges

Barisan, 3.2 out of 5 stars



Serra do Mar, 3.3 out of 5 stars



Taurus, 3.6 out of 5 stars



Eastern Highlands, 3.7 out of 5 stars



Vindhya, 3.8 out of 5 stars



Drakensberg, 4.0 out of 5 stars



Zagros, 4.0 out of 5 stars



Atlas, 4.1 out of 5 stars



Himalayas, 4.2 out of 5 stars



Southern Alps, 4.2 out of 5 stars



Aravalli, 4.2 out of 5 stars



Andes, 4.2 out of 5 stars



Brooks, 4.3 out of 5 stars



Western Ghats, 4.3 out of 5 stars



Apennine, 4.4 out of 5 stars



Sierra Madre Occidental, 4.5 out of 5 stars



Alps, 4.5 out of 5 stars



Rocky, 4.6 out of 5 stars



Ural, 4.6 out of 5 stars



Carpathian, 4.6 out of 5 stars



Caucasus, 4.6 out of 5 stars



Cascade, 4.7 out of 5 stars



Balkan, 4.7 out of 5 stars



Mantiqueira, 4.7 out of 5 stars



Annamite, 4.8 out of 5 stars



By a hair, and with a meager nine (9!) reviews total, the Annamites take the crown. Congrats Laos, Vietnam, and parts of Cambodia.

Totally baffling review of the runner-up:

Screenshot: Google

Rivers (Just the Pretty Big Ones)

Nelson, 3.6 out of 5 stars

Yangtze, 3.7 out of 5 stars

Congo, 3.7 out of 5 stars

Niger, 3.7 out of 5 stars

Japura, 3.7 out of 5 stars

Yellow, 3.8 out of 5 stars

Amazon, 3.9 out of 5 stars

Mekong, 3.9 out of 5 stars

Euphrates, 4.0 out of 5 stars

Salween, 4.0 out of 5 stars

Rio Grande, 4.0 out of 5 stars

Pilcomayo, 4.0 out of 5 stars

Indus, 4.2 out of 5 stars

Nile, 4.2 out of 5 stars

Paraguay, 4.2 out of 5 stars

Zambezi, 4.2 out of 5 stars

Madeira, 4.2 out of 5 stars

Brahmaputra, 4.2 out of 5 stars

Amur, 4.2 out of 5 stars

Mississippi, 4.2 out of 5 stars

Panj, 4.2 out of 5 stars

Murray, 4.3 out of 5 stars

Jurua, 4.3 out of 5 stars

Syr Darya, 4.4 out of 5 stars

Ishim, 4.4 out of 5 stars

Saint Lawrence, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Parana, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Tocantins, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Danube, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Padma, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Ob, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Ural, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Vilyuy, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Lena, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Purus, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Yukon, 4.5 out of 5 stars

Yenisei, 4.6 out of 5 stars

Sao Francisco, 4.6 out of 5 stars

Araguaia, 4.6 out of 5 stars

Kolyma, 4.6 out of 5 stars

Volga, 4.6 out of 5 stars

Katun, 4.9 out of 5 stars

Nizhnyaya Tunguska, 4.9 out of 5 stars

Argun, 5.0 out of 5 stars

Even though the Argun floated to first on the strength of a single review (“a nice place”), rivers were a total sweep by Russia, which took all five top slots.

Sample review of the worst major river on Earth, Canada’s Nelson River:

Screenshot: Google

So there you have it: if you must go outside, these are the four places you can go that complete strangers vouch for as Good Nature.

Was your favorite nature not on one of these lists? Doesn’t seem like our problem, but go ahead and tell us in the comments.