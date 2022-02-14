Happy Valentine’s Day, my fellow nerds! The day of love is once again upon us, which means that not only is it time to celebrate the relationships in your life, but also remind those better halves how much of a pop culture aficionado you are with some suitably themed Valentines. io9's annual tradition takes us across the multiverse this year with hits from Marvel, Batman, Star Wars, and beyond—courtesy of artist Allison Corr. Check them out!
The Book of Boba Fett
Boba’s latest adventure might have been a bit overshadowed by a few special guest stars, but now that he’s got his burgeoning criminal empire sorted on Tatooine, perhaps it’s time for him to find someone to share it with... and more.
Scream
Pop culture loves itself a reboot-sequel, and horror most of all—take the latest Scream, for example, which already captured our hearts with its poking metacommentary. Now it can capture yours, too!
Loki
One relationship in Loki dominated all others—and hey, we’re big advocates of loving yourself at the best of times—but we all know the real heartthrob of Marvel’s Disney+ streaming show was an altogether different Loki variant.
The Matrix Resurrections
How could we talk about love without one of the best movie romances of 2021? Get you a partner who will defy a machine-created virtual world to over-write hidden memories, leap off a building with you, and tell Neil Patrick Harris to take off.
The Batman
Selina and Bruce’s relationship in the comics has been up and down, but it endures—and with them about to cross paths again in The Batman on the big screen, we’re ready to see one of DC’s power couples get the love they deserve.
Dune
Some people might prefer a Gom Jabbar to the neck than to think about romance, but if you’re looking for the love to flow in your life, send this one to the Kwisatz Haderach of your heart.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker really said it best in No Way Home—we love you guys, no matter which shard of the multiverse you came from.
