The Muppets Take Manhattan

Most of this 1984 musical follows the Muppets’ struggle to get their theatrical production Manhattan Melodies mounted on Broadway. While the best scene in the movie is probably the gleefully chaotic make-up counter face-off between Miss Piggy and Joan Rivers... this is also the movie where Kermit and Miss Piggy get married onstage (but also married for real, to Kermit’s surprise and no one else’s) at the end. (HBO Max)

