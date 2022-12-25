Since I was a boy, I’ve always dreamed of blasting xenomorphs on LV-426 with the Colonial Marine Corps. That’s not just because the characters from James Cameron’s Aliens—like Hicks, Vasquez, and Hudson—were cool, it’s because the weapon they had was even cooler. The M41-A Pulse Blaster has always been one of my favorite weapons in all of cinema. And so when I saw Nerf made one, I purchased it so fast, it’s frankly embarrassing.

Since you don’t really get to open toys on Christmas in your 40s, though it was delivered a few weeks ago I waited until the holidays to actually open it up. Now that I’ve had a chance to test it out, I think the results are mixed. Follow along as we unbox and dive into Nerf Lmtd’s M41-A Pulse Blaster from Aliens.