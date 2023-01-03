We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Star Trek: Picard’s showrunner teases a spoiler-laden soundtrack for the final season. James Wan says that The Conjuring 4 could be the last in the series. Plus, Misha Collins shows off his Two Face for Gotham Knights, and another fresh look at Trigun Stampede. Spoilers now!



The Marvels

According to a new report from The Direct, Zeb Wells (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Robot Chicken) has become the fourth credited writer on The Marvels alongside Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta and Elissa Karasik.

The Conjuring 4

In a new interview with Collider, James Wan suggested the next Conjuring movie could “potentially wrap up” the Warren’s story arc.

Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Instead of using one of the character’s many superhero handles (Stature, Stinger, Ant-Girl, Giant-Girl, etc...) newly-leaked promotional artwork appears to confirm Cassie Lang will only be referred to as “Cassie” in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Pale Blue Eye

Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) meets Edgar Allen Poe (Harry Melling) in a new clip from The Pale Blue Eye.

Those Who Call

Sisters driving through Colorado have engine issues upon reaching a ghost town inhabited by “a sadistic pagan cult” in a clip from Those Who Call, available on VOD January 10.

Those Who Call (2023) Clip - “Where Are We?”

1899

Netflix has canceled 1899 after one season.

Star Trek: Picard

Terry Matalas revealed he’s reluctant to release the Star Trek: Picard season three soundtrack before the episodes air because a few themes and track titles contains spoilers for “the end of the season.”

Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy co-showrunner Kevin Hageman also revealed season two will re-introduce “more familiar faces” and a whole new ship for the Protostar crew during a recent interview for the season finale.

In Season 2 we’re gonna see a lot more familiar faces. Adm. Janeway has promised them a new ship, but not the Protostar. So I think that’s something that fans can speculate on. Something much bigger.

Star Trek: Prodigy | A Journey Home (S1, E20) | Paramount+

Gotham Knights

In preparation for his role on Gotham Knights, Mischa Collins shared footage of himself in partial Two-Face make-up having a full cast taken of his head.

From under the layers of this waning year, I will emerge transformed in 2023... #HappyNewYear 🎉

Doom Patrol

KSiteTV has photos from “Hope Patrol,” the January 5 episode of Doom Patrol. Click through to see the rest.

Trigun Stampede

Finally, Trigun Stampede’s official Twitter page has released a new trailer for “No Man’s Land,” the premiere episode of the upcoming reboot.

