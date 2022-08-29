I Think You Should Leave - David Ewalt, Editor in Chief

Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave is a sketch comedy show done right. The show’s humor simply doesn’t stop as every episode features a handful of cringe-worthy and absurd sketches beginning with some trivial event before spiraling into wonky and weird territory. Created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, the show also features cameos from actors like Vanessa Bayer, Patti Harrison, Cecily Strong, Steven Yeun, Tim Heidecker, and Bob Odenkirk.

David said: “I Think You Should Leave is the funniest sketch show in production anywhere. Tim Robinson is a maniac and it’s the perfect vehicle for his weird, awkward humor. And it keeps getting better each season.”