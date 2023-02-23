Netflix Slashes Subscription Prices in Over 30 Countries

Netflix just can’t seem to decide on the best way to keep users using the platform. The streaming service is reportedly cutting monthly subscription costs in over three dozen countries across the world, with some discounts being as much as half of the current monthly subscription.



The Wall Street Journal reported that the countries that will receive reduced subscription costs span the Middle East (Yemen, Jordan, Libya, and Iran), Eastern Europe (Croatia, Slovenia and Bulgaria), Latin America (Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Venezuela), Kenya, and Asia (Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines ). The cuts are not the same amount or percentage across the board, but in some markets the price reduction is reportedly amounting to half of the monthly subscription cost.

“We’re always exploring ways to improve our members’ experience,” A Netflix spokesperson told Gizmodo in an email. “We can confirm that we are updating the pricing of our plans in certain countries.”

Netflix did not provide to Gizmodo the list of countries that would see a price reduction.

The decision comes at a time when Netflix is still deciding on a plan of attack to retain its user base. In the spring of 2022, Netflix revealed that it s streaming service had lost 200,000 users in Q1 of the year while industry analysts had expected it to add 2.5 million users. However, Netflix did appear to turn things around later that year, at least according to its Q3 earnings report, when the company revealed it had gained 2.4 million subscribers.

Regardless of its fluctuating user base, Netflix has been re-evaluating its relationship with its customers. This past November, Netflix rolled out an ad-supported tier which was touted as costing less than an ad-free subscription. Basic With Ads, naturally, saw little fanfare upon release and was the least accessed subscription tier for new subscribers in its first month.

Netflix has also been trying hard to rein in password sharing . At first, Netflix was unclear about the circumstances that surrounded its efforts to squash password sharing, which confused and frustrated users far and wide. Alas, limitations on account sharing are still full steam ahead as Netflix rolled out new password sharing rules , along with the option to pay for an outside user’s access, to four global markets earlier this month.