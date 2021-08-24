Let’s be clear: Jorge R. Gutiérrez’s Maya and the Three is set in a mythical land inspired by Mexican and Mesoamerican culture. The Book of Life director has drawn from Incan, Aztec, and Mayan mythology, as well as a smattering of Caribbean culture, to create an epic fantasy TV series for Netflix, and you can see it all in Maya’s first trailer.



The idea of a princess who not-so-secretly wants to be a warrior is a rather familiar one, but things take a turn when Maya discovers the God of War claimed her life long ago. If she refuses to submit, it will mean bad news for the entire planet, so she decides to fulfill an ancient prophecy that will summon three mythic warriors that can help her fight the gods themselves.

That’s a pretty hardcore premise—and worthy of being called a “Mexican Lord of the Rings”—but rest assured the fantasy series is still kid-friendly, as the first trailer shows:

What’s really clear about the series, though, is how much it’s a “hyper, hyper, hyper love letter to Mexican culture and to the ancient culture of Mesoamerica, the Caribbean, and a little bit of South American culture,” as Gutierrez called it at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. And just in case you didn’t recognize the show’s voice actors, as Deadline reports, Maya’s cast is wild:

Zoe Saldaña as Princess Maya

Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu

Allen Maldonado as Rico

Stephanie Beatriz as Chimi

Diego Luna as Zatz

Gael García Bernal as t he Jaguar Triplets

Alfred Molina as the God of War

Kate del Castillo as the Goddess of Death,

Danny Trejo as the God of Earthquakes

Cheech Marin as the Gods of Wind and Storm

Rosie Perez as the Goddess of Gators

Queen Latifah as Gran Bruja

Wyclef Jean as Gran Brujo

Jorge R. Gutiérrez as King Teca

Sandra Equihua as Queen Teca

Isabela Merced as the Widow Queen

Chelsea Random as the Goddess of Tattoos

Joaquín Cosío as the God of Bats

Carlos Alazraqui as the God of Dark Magic

Eric Bauza as the God of Jungle Animals

Rita Moreno as Ah Puch

Maya and the Three will be a nine-episode series, and will debut on Netflix sometime this fall (there’s no concrete release date at the moment).

