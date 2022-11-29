It’s been two years since IDW’s runaway hit comic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin arrived on shelves, an alternate-universe tale starring a bitter Michaelangelo as the sole survivor of the Turtles and their friend. Soon, f ans can return to Mike’s gritty adventures in a new follow-up: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Years, a prequel first announced at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and io9 has an exclusive first look .

“We began to realize that Last Ronin’s story was so much bigger than we had originally anticipated—past, present, and future,” co-writer Tom Waltz said in a statement released alongside the SDCC announcement in July. “There’s so much more about this world that we still want to share with our fans ... Lost Years represents the first expansion of what we now fondly call the ‘Ronin-verse.’ It offers our many loyal readers a much more detailed look at the Ronin’s past, as well as sharing a glimpse of an exciting future for the many allies he’s been forced to leave behind.”

Here are the full details on the comic , whose first issue arrives on January 25. Click through the slides to read a 5-page preview, along with the cover by S. L. Gallant !