New York’s Apple store on 5th Avenue is infested with bed bugs, according to a new report from the New York Post. And employees at the store are being told to wrap all their belongings in plastic bags to protect against the bed bug scourge.



Anonymous private messages published on Twitter appear to confirm the reports, with one suspected employee saying that the store has been crawling with bed bugs for as long as a month.

“I’ve been wanting to talk about it and get mad people talking about it,” one message reads. “But I can’t cause they’d fire me in a heartbeat.”

Photos and video posted to social media show rows of lockers with clothes stuffed inside clear plastic. The messages have not been independently confirmed, but are paired with photos that share the appearance of other images published by the New York Post.



According to the Post, Apple has deployed a “bed bug sniffing beagle” to the store. Apple did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment. We’ll update this article if we hear back.

In the meantime, don’t hesitate to drop us a line if you have any more information about this bed bug infestation in New York. Especially if you have photos of the bed bug sniffing beagle, which we’re sure is adorable.

Bed bugs don’t transmit disease, but they do “feed on human blood,” according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Could this be a sign that one of Peter Thiel’s “young blood” interests is announcing a new partnership with Apple? Only time will tell.*

[NY Post and Twitter]

*Gizmodo would never knowingly make fun of Peter Thiel, the most handsome and brilliant entrepreneur of his generation.