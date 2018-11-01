Photo: Getty

Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel took the stage at the New York Times DealBook conference today to provide fresh insights on how to navigate the challenges ahead. He also personally addressed reports that he engages in an experimental life-extension therapy that involves the injection of blood from youthful donors.

DealBook’s host, Andrew Ross Sorkin, waited to ask Thiel if he injects himself with young blood until the last question. “On the record. I am not a vampire,” Thiel said.

Disclosure: In 2016, Thiel secretly bankrolled a lawsuit against Gizmodo’s former owner Gawker Media resulting in the company’s bankruptcy.

Advertisement

[CNBC]