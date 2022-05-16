The U.S. has been working on new encryption standards meant to withstand the powers of quantum computing, an emergent technology that will supposedly involve machines capable of high-octane mathematical calculations that can crack current-day encryption algorithms without breaking a sweat.

Bloomberg reports that the National Institute of Technical Standards, or NIST, has been holding competitions to help develop these new standards. The goal is to develop better, more hack-resistant public-key cryptography, which will power secure communications for email and other everyday online applications that millions of Americans rely on.

The National Security Agency has also been helping out with the development of these new encryption standards, though it’s not totally clear how. Don’t worry though! The NSA swears that the new protocols are so secure that even its own band of keyboard warriors can’t hack them. And the NSA would never put a backdoor in an encryption standard, right?

Advertisement

“There are no backdoors,” Rob Joyce, the NSA’s director of cybersecurity told the news outlet. “Those candidate algorithms that NIST is running the competitions on all appear strong, secure, and what we need for quantum resistance,” Joyce said. “We’ve worked against all of them to make sure they are solid.” The agency declined to comment further.

This sounds good, though it seems important to mention that the NSA does not have... shall we say, an amazing track record when it comes to backdoors. Don’t forget that...

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon

In 2013, it was reported widely believed



In 2014, it was reported

In 2015, networking products manufacturer Juniper Networks announced

In 2020, Congress tried to

In February, it was reported



Advertisement

So, sure...no backdoors. Alright!