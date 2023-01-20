Nvidia's GeForce Now Ultimate Turned My Boring Work Laptop into a Gaming Rig

It’s neat that my 2021 Dell XPS 15, with its mobile RTX 3050 Nvidia graphics card, now runs Cyberpunk 2077 on max settings like it’s installed locally. It’s running off servers exclusive to Nvidia’s GeForce Now Ultimate, launching this week in select regions.



The Ultimate membership level is the new top-tier subscription level for folks interested in Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now. Ultimate gets you access to RTX 4080 SuperPODS, which Nvidia claims performs nearly twice as fast as those powered by its predecessor, the RTX 3080. The new tier has Nvidia Reflex with G-Sync support, full ray-tracing, AV-1 encoding (for higher quality streaming) , DLSS 3 full frame upscaling support—special to the RTX 40-series—and up to 240 fps gameplay. It also supports ultrawide gaming monitors and 4K resolutions at up to 120 fps.

At present, GeForce Now Ultimate is one of the most powerful cloud gaming services available. If you have a high-resolution or high frame rate monitor and a supported system, you will want to check it out. Currently, it’s not on mobile or Chromebooks , but you can get it in Mac, Windows, Nvidia Shield TV, and certain smart TVs. Here’s what’s offered with GeForce Now Ultimate and what’s waiting for you on the other end.