Ben Kenobi may not have heard the name “Obi-Wan” in a while, but odds are you have. The latest Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, debuts on Disney+ next week— meaning fans will finally, at long last, see the return of Ewan McGregor as the pivotal Jedi Master. When last we saw Kenobi, he was taking a baby named Luke to the planet Tatooine and vowed to keep watch on him. This story takes place 10 years later with Kenobi’s old apprentice and current Sith Lord, Darth Vader, on the hunt for the elusive Jedi.

We know bits and pieces of what will happen over the six-episode series. W hat follows are characters we know you’ll need to be familiar with—a nd a few we think might pop up too.