Any year, on a list of ways fans can celebrate May 4, aka Star Wars Day, a new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars project has to be number one. And, thankfully, Disney and Lucasfilm delivered in 2022 a brand new trailer for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which drops on Disney+ May 27.



Set ten years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor as everyone’s favorite Jedi Master. Kenobi is on Tatooine, keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker, but his former apprentice, Darth Vader, is still on the hunt, dispatching deadly Inquisitors to find and destroy Kenobi. Or, at least that is what we can glean from the first trailer and the second one, which you can watch below.

The trailer is full of little looks at both the cold rise of the Empire—Inquisitors roaming the universe hunting Jedi, Stormtroopers walking down alleys and streets in oppressive groups—and Obi- Wan’s struggle to protect Luke, bringing him at odds to the young boy’s new guardian, Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton, returning from Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith). But, of course, it wouldn’t be Star Wars if we didn’t have a climactic tease of a familiar face... or in this case, the familiar arm and torso of a certain Sith Lord: our first tiny glimpse of Hayden Christensen back in action as Darth Vader.

“You can’t win, Obi-Wan!” Moses Ingram’s new Inquisitor, the Second Sister, screams at her prey, presumably about his destined rematch with his fallen brother . “You can’t escape him!” Indeed Obi-Wan, and neither we, can’t.

Here’s a new poster, in the meantime while you wait with glee for that showdown:

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres with two episodes on Disney+ May 27.

