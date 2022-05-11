For a man who spent a few decades hanging out in a small house in the desert, Obi-Wan Kenobi actually had a pretty busy life in the Star Wars canon even before A New Hope—and even before his upcoming, self-titled Disney+ series. Here’s a few tidbits from Obi-Wan’s life on Tatooine that are fun to know about in the run up to the show, whether they end up mattering or not.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, due to hit Disney+ at the end of May, will take place roughly 10 years after Revenge of the Sith in around 9BBY—that’s “Before the Battle of Yavin” in Star Wars chronology, or, for ease of purpose, the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. We know from the very end of Revenge of the Sith that Obi-Wan has already decided to exile himself to Tatooine, dropping the newborn Luke off to Owen and Beru Lars, before riding his Eopie off into the desert .

But what kind of headspace is he in up to that point, beyond the whole “ well, I just lopped most of my best friend’s remaining limbs off and my entire workplace just got exterminated by an evil mad wizard who was kind of sort of my boss before the whole evil mad wizard reveal” thing? What does he get up to on Tatooine in those years? What won’t we see in Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us provide a few hints...