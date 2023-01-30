The Most Dazzling Ocean Photos of the Year

The oceans remain one of the most unexplored places on the planet. But every once in a while, we get a glimpse of the beauty and terror they contain. This month, the Underwater Photography Guide announced the latest winners of its Ocean Art Contest, filled with plenty of these fascinating peeks under the water’s surface .



The contest, n ow in its 11th year, honors a variety of different photo techniques, from wide angle to macro shots (extreme close ups). This year’s contest saw thousands of entries submitted from 96 countries, and it also debuted the new category of cell phone photos. The winners were selected by a panel of experienced underwater photographers and will split a prize pool of free cruises and other water-related goodies . Here are the winners of each category, along with the Best of Show: a photo documenting an octopus mother’s last days with her eggs.