Olympus' OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Sports a New Sensor and a Flip-Down Display

Photo : Olympus

Even though Olympus is planning to sell off its camera business later this year, it’s still pumping out new mirrorless shooters with the latest being the refreshed OM-D E-M10 Mark IV.

Starting at $700 (body only), the E-M10 Mark IV costs $250 more than the outgoing E-M10 Mark III, but for that extra money, you get a revamped body with a bigger, more comfortable grip, along with a higher-res 20.3-MP sensor (up from 16.1-MP), and most importantly a new flip-down rear display.

That new rear display should make the E-M10 Mark IV a more attractive candidate for entry-level photographers who might want to do a bit of vlogging on the side, though it does seem to have one small flaw. The display flips down towards the bottom instead of to the side or the top. So for vloggers who choose to attach something like a Joby GorillaPod or a small gimbal to the camera to create something more suitable for making run-and-gun vlogs, that flip-down display is going to get blocked by anything you screw into the camera’s bottom tripod thread.

Click through for more images of the E-M10 Mark IV. Photo : Olympus

Elsewhere, the new E-M10 Mark IV also boas ts slightly improved in-body image stabilization that adds up to 4.5 stops of stabilization, up from 4 stops on the old E-M10 Mark III. Sadly, while Olympus has added the ability to charge the E-M10 Mark IV via USB, Olympus didn’t bother to upgrade its entry-level Micro Four Thirds camera with USB-C, which means you’ll have to deal with an outdated micro-USB port along with a Micro HDMI port.

On the bright side, while the E-M10 Mark IV has the same number of contrast autofocus points (121) as before, Olympus claims its face detection and tracking system has been improved to keep focused locked on your subject even when their face is partially obscured. And for anyone who likes to shoot fast action scenes, the E-M10 Mark IV also comes with improved shooting speeds that top out at up to 15 frames per second.

So while I wish Olympus had addressed a few of the E-M10 Mark IV’s smaller details like its ports and the position of its flip-down display (why not an articulating screen like so many other cameras are featuring nowadays), as an update to the 2017 $650 E-M10 Mark III , Olympus’ new entry-level Micro Four Thirds cam seems like a solid, though slightly pricey refresh.

Here is what Olympus is giving away for anyone who orders an E-M10 Mark Iv before November 1. Photo : Olympus

The OM-D E-M10 Mark IV will be available in two colors (black and silver) for $700 (body only), or for $800 when bundled with Olympus ’ 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ lens. Pre-orders will be available from authorized retailers with official shipments slated for September 25. Finally, as a bonus for anyone who orders an E-M10 Mark IV before November 1, Olympus will toss in a free starter kit that includes a camera bag, an extra battery pack, and a 32GB SD card.