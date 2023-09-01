108 Chapters of One Piece Are Now Available to Read for Free

Netflix’s One Piece live-action series sailed ashore yesterday and audiences all over the globe are experiencing Eiichiro Oda’s work for the first time. But for those of you who might want to go back to where it all began, or even read One Piece for the first time, you’re in luck. Oda announced in an X post that the first 12 volumes of the manga are available to read for free in 21 languages.



Advertisement

While the live-action series has a long way to go to catch up to the books, you can at least start reading the series to get a handle on what to expect from Netflix’ new live-action series. One Piece began in 1997 and continues to be published to this day. These 12 available volumes amount to 108 individual chapters of the internationally best-selling manga.

These 12 volumes span the East Blue Saga and introduce us to all the main heroes and villains we see in the live-action show. Check it out.

Advertisement Advertisement

Read Me! “ONE PIECE” Access the official comics for free! Volumes 1-12 of the East Blue Saga are available in 21… Read more

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the One Piece live-action show being covered here wouldn’t exist.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.