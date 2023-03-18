Open Channel: What Is Your Favorite Lance Reddick Role?

After news of Lance Reddick’s passing yesterday, March 17, many fans, actors, and colleagues took to social media to express their sadness. The actor was well-known for his massive body of work, which included roles in the John Wick franchise, a long-running stint on Fringe, and guest appearances on a multitude of television series, including Bosch and Lost.



Additionally, Reddick was a well-regarded voice actor and leant his talents to a select group of video games, including Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, and the Destiny franchise. One of his last performances will not be in John Wick, but will be as Zeus in the television series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. That he was such a talent, and still actively working in beloved franchises, makes his loss all the more tragic.

So the open channel, this weekend, is part remembrance, part appreciation. What are your favorite Lance Reddick roles? How will you remember him?

