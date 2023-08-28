OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Enterprise For Businesses

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Enterprise, which it says is specifically designed for businesses. “We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive,” the company said in a blog post published Monday. “Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data.”

There’s been a lot of hubbub lately about how AI will radically change various industries and OpenAI clearly wants to be the leader of the pack when it comes to effecting that change. The newest version of the chatbot promises better data privacy and security (this has been a concern with previous versions of the chatbot), as well as faster response times and greater content customization options. This version of the chatbot is also said to be quite good at data analysis, which has been one of the most marketable elements of the platform.

Advertisement

It’s not exactly clear how much money you’ll have to shell out to access Enterprise, however. On its website, OpenAI merely has a button that says “Contact sales.” It seems intuitive that the platform would be priced differently for different sized businesses. Gizmodo reached out to OpenAI for more information and will update this story if we hear back.

Enterprise follows on the heels of two previous versions of the chatbot: the original version of ChatGPT, which is free to everyone but is considered a less than optimal business asset; and ChatGPT Plus, which was launched in February and is a subscription version of the chatbot that, for $20 a month, promises to give users a more high-quality experience and early access to additional features. Enterprise now appears to be building off what Plus started, and is also clearly trying to fill in some gaps in UX that the company has previously been criticized for.

Advertisement Advertisement

The bottom line is that OpenAI needs to make money. So far, the company has accrued worldwide fame with the launch of its uncanny little platform, but the product is not going to be worth much in the long run if OpenAI can’t figure out how to squeeze some dollars out of it.