Paramount Pictures just dropped enough news to fill a whole year’s worth of Hall H Comic Con panels. Transformers, Star Trek, Sonic, Ninja Turtles, Halo, Quiet Place, and more all had significant news revealed during a company investor’s call Tuesday and here’s how it broke down.

Obviously , we know there’s a lot of Star Trek on Paramount+. But the state of the theatrical film has been up in the air for a while. Well, no more. Deadline broke the news, and J.J. Abrams confirmed, that a new Star Trek film is likely to film starting later this year featuring the original cast. No, not that original cast. Abrams’ original cast such as Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Zoe Saldana. Matt Sha kman is directing

That alone would be massive news but it’s just the start. W e already knew that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was coming in 2023. But now we know that it’ll be “the first of three new installments ” in the franchise. A CG animated movie is also coming in 2024 and a new Transformers animated show will be on Nickelodeon in the Fall. It’s called Transformers: Earthspark. And here’s a look.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is coming to theaters April 8, but that’s just the beginning. A third film in the feature film franchise is already in the works and a TV spinoff starring Knuckles is on the way to Paramount+. And yes, Knuckles will still be voiced by Idris Elba.

We’ll keep going. The new Halo show doesn’t debut until March 24 but a second season has already been greenly. “Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount+, said. “Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.”

Anything else? Yes. A new Quiet Place movie will be released next year from director Michael Sarnoski followed by a proper, A Quiet Place Part III in 2025. Teen Wolf (the TV show based the 1980s movie) is coming back as its own movie that’ll act as a set up for a Paramount+ series called Wolf Pack.

Anything happening under the sea? Of course. Three new SpongeBob “character-driven movies” are being made exclusively for Paramount+ , with “a big theatrical tentpole” in the works as well.

Sticking with animation, 2023 will see the theatrical release of a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film from producer Seth Rogen as well as “a series of villain-driven” Turtles films exclusively for the streaming.

What about for the kids? A Blue’s Clues movie called Blue’s Big City Adventure, is coming this year, with a full-length Baby Shark also in development next year. (and now that song is in your head). There’s a new Dora the Explorer animated series on the way too as well as a live-action series inspired by the recent theatrical movie.

So yeah, a pretty big day for Paramount news. Especially when you realize there’s also South Park, Beavis and Butthead Monster High, and Paw Patrol news too. Head over to Paramount’s Twitter to read it all.

