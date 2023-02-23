Pedro Pascal Doesn't Want to Do His Sexy Mandalorian Voice for Kids

Pedro Pascal is currently starring as two of television’s most prominent father figures, but The Mandalorian star has a confession to make: he feels uncomfortable using his Mando daddy voice when asked to in public.

“People come up to me and ask me to do the voice [from The Mandalorian] for their kids,” he shared on The Graham Norton Show (via HuffPo UK). “But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low- register ‘bedroom’ voice.” Valid, cause the voice is most definitely how any adult would want to be talked to, but l ines like “I can bring you in hot or I can bring you in cold” sorta don’t work for the littles— Grogu aside, but he’s not a real kid.

Pascal expressed what it’s like to speak in his bedroom voice outside of the helmet: “It is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life.” So maybe let’s not put him on the spot to do that and just enjoy his daddy status , friends.

I f getting to see Pascal weekly on HBO’s The Last of Us isn’t enough and you’ve been missing that sexy, helmet-encased voice, fret not: The Mandalorian is set to return to Disney+ for its third season on March 1.

