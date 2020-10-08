Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Gadgets

People in Taiwan Can Ride the Subway and Pay for Snacks With Poké Balls

andrewliszewski
Andrew Liszewski
Filed to:Pokémon
PokémonPoké BallTaiwanNFCNianticEasyCard
1
Save
Illustration for article titled People in Taiwan Can Ride the Subway and Pay for Snacks With Poké Balls
Image: EasyCard

The NFC-powered payment cards used to pay for public transit in Taipei, Taiwan, are so popular that not only have other businesses (like convenience stores) started accepting them, they’re also available in endless shapes and sizes, including an official Poké Ball-shaped smartcard that lights up when you’ve successfully made a purchase.

Advertisement

Taipei’s EasyCard was first released back in 2002, and over the past 18 years has grown in popularity because is it not only a quick and easy way to make payments without the need for entering a PIN, but also because it can carry a limited balance so if you lose it, your life savings isn’t at risk. Because it’s essentially nothing more than a plastic card with a small NFC chip embedded inside, the EasyCard now exists in many forms, including the Poké Ball, which was born from a partnership with Niantic last year.

Advertisement

When the Poké Ball EasyCard officially went on sale in Taipei last year it was limited to just 3,000 units, and at just $11 each it sold out almost immediately, to the surprise of no one. The company eventually sold 14,000 of them, but it still did not meet the demand, so it’s bringing the Poké Ball EasyCard back for another limited run in 2020. Pricing and specific availability haven’t been revealed just yet, although the NFC Poké Ball is expected to show up for preorder from Taiwanese online retailer PChome 24h sometime in mid- to late October.

What does this mean for Pokémon collectors outside Taiwan? Not much. The EasyCard Poké Ball would undoubtedly make a nice addition to a collection given its scarcity, but even if your local public transit system has moved to NFC payment cards, the chip inside the Poké Ball is going to be programmed for the EasyCard system, and probably blocked so it can’t be rewritten or reprogrammed for other purposes.

G/O Media may get a commission
Hey Prime Members, the Amazon Echo Auto Is Only $20 This Week
Echo Auto
Echo Auto
Andrew Liszewski

Senior Staff Reporter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Damn, It Sounds Like Game of Thrones Actually Improved on Something From the Upcoming Books

Presidential Debate Commission Clearly Not Playing With a Full Deck

Adobe Now Lets You Easily Adjust Where Everyone in a Photo is Looking

Russian Design for a Reusable Rocket Sure Looks Familiar