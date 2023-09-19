Disney+ Reveals the Magical World of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

“Am I a troubled kid? Yeah, you could say that,” Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) narrates in the new teaser trailer for Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Sure, it’s tough road, coming of age as a magic kid in a magical world—but it also means a lot of exciting adventures for Percy and his pals.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians | Official Teaser Trailer | Disney+

Based on the Rick Riordan stories, Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell as Percy, along with Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries as his friends Grover and Annabeth. The young cast looks ready for action, but check out this list of guest stars: Lin-Manuel Miranda (playing Hermes), Megan Mullally (Alecto, aka Mrs. Dodds), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus, aka “Mr. D), Jay Duplass (Hades), Glynn Turman (Chiron, aka “Mr. Brunner), the late Lance Reddick (Zeus), Adam Copeland (Ares), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Medusa), Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit), Suzanne Cryer (Echidna), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), and Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus).

Percy Jackson and the Olympians runs eight episodes; you can catch the first two (which are co-written by Riordan, who’s also one of the show’s executive producers) on Disney+ December 20, with a weekly rollout after that.

