Photo: AP

Stephen Hawking passed away today in his home at age 76. Hawking popularized the deepest questions of the universe and became a pop culture icon thanks to his writing and work. His personality and ideas had a profound impact on scientists and science fans alike.

Hawking will be remembered by many for his theory of Hawking radiation, a profound concept that linked the largest-scale physics of black holes with the tiniest quirks of quantum mechanics. His books influenced the way science communication happens today. I never read much fiction as a teenager, but consumed popular physics books voraciously. I consider Hawking part of the reason I write about physics today.

The director of the CERN research center in Switzerland, Fabiola Gianotti, perhaps described Hawking best in a statement today: “Each time Stephen Hawking visited CERN, we were impressed by his great enthusiasm, vitality and passion for knowledge. He was a brilliant example on how to face disease with courage. He was a warrior.”

I reached out to some of the physicists I know and asked for their thoughts on Hawking. Here are their replies, and you can always read Hawking’s own words yourself.

Avi Loeb, Chair, Harvard Astronomy Department and Author

Stephen embodied the superiority of mind over matter. He demonstrated that the human spirit can overcome all physical limitations and that the human mind can comprehend the deep secrets of nature. With his optimistic mindset, he discovered that even a black hole can shine brightly.

Chanda Prescod Weinstein, Physicist, University of Washington

Stephen Hawking is the reason I became a physicist. And I am grateful that he set an example that one could be excellent at calculating and still care about social justice issues. He was on the right side of history about many things including Palestine and the need for a strong National Health Service, without which he could not have had the career that he had. Hawking set an important example of what a life in physics could be: curious and in service of caring, not killing. Stephen Hawking represented what is possible when there is a single payer health system and free college education.

Grant Tremblay, Harvard Astrophysicist

His was an epochal mind that sought and found the symmetries of Nature.

Katie Mack, Assistant Professor of Physics at North Carolina State University and Science Communicator

It would be hard to overstate the influence Hawking has had on me. I first discovered his work through A Brief History of Time and his media appearances when I was about 10 years old. I was fascinated by the concepts: black holes, spacetime, the Big Bang. I wanted to know everything, and I wanted most of all to be involved in that work. When I found out that someone with Hawking’s job was called a cosmologist, I knew that was what I wanted to be. In my college admissions essays I said that in the future, I want Stephen Hawking’s job. I was fortunate enough to meet Hawking a few times, first when I was a star-struck 14-year-old who stopped him after a talk to tell him I was a big fan of his work (he said, “Thank you very much”) and later when I was a visiting graduate student and eventually a postdoc at Cambridge University. He even came to one of my talks at Cambridge. A really massive fraction of the cosmologists of my generation were influenced and inspired by Hawking. But working in the area I do, I also frequently encounter his ideas in my research, and the insights and creativity he has contributed to theoretical cosmology have really been revolutionary. His work on black hole evaporation has been foundational to probing the murky reaches of the intersection between gravity and quantum mechanics. And he has continued to contribute to this field—even as recently as a year or two ago, he published cutting-edge work on some of the most important remaining questions about black holes, gravity, and quantum physics. He was absolutely one of the most respected and influential physicists within theoretical cosmology, completely separately from his public profile. It’s very rare for a physicist—or any scientist—to have such an impact both professionally and publicly. His legacy will be immense and enduring.

Lionel London, Research Associate in the School of Physics and Astronomy at Cardiff University

In the balmy summer months of 1998, I was an intellectually smoldering adolescent, and Hawking’s “A Brief History of Time” fanned the flames of my interests. He remains an incredibly inspiring and luminary figure. His achievements transcend complex social boundaries, and help point the way for all scientists to brighten and refine the shadowy corners of human understanding.

Sabine Hossenfelder, Research Fellow at the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies and Author

Stephen Hawking dedicated his life to understanding space, time and the beginning of our universe. He went straight for the big questions without hesitation. But it’s not only that his research contributions advanced the field. Hawking was also a skilled science communicator. He demonstrated that it’s not only a few crazy physicists who care about the deep mysteries of the universe, but that this research has cultural relevance far beyond the confines of academia.

Thomas Hornigold, Physics Podcaster

When I was choosing what to study, it was between history (that I was super interested in) and physics (which I also loved, but wasn’t sure I was good enough at to study it at a higher level.) Naturally the decision was not easy. I remember reading my parents’ copy of A Brief History of Time while I was writing up my motivation letter for colleges - and when I realised I could understand most of it, the decision was made for me.

We will update this post as we get comments from other scientists.