It’s a little weird, to be honest, but 2022 somehow became the year of Pinocchio. Multiple studios have made multiple movies based on the classic tale, and while at first it was probably easy to get excited about a Tom Hanks/Robert Zemeckis version, the truth of the matter is only three words really matter in the Pinocchio talk: Guillermo del Toro.

Yes, the Oscar-winning master of creatures will finally be releasing his very own, stop-motion version of Pinocchio on Netflix soon, and to mark the occasion, Insight Editions is giving fans what they really, truly want: a look behind the scenes of del Toro’s film. It’s called Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: A Timeless Tale Told Anew by Gina McIntyre, with a forward by del Toro himself.

“Illustrated with stunning visuals, this deluxe volume follows the remarkable creative journey that brought Pinocchio to the screen, from del Toro’s early ideas for the adaptation, through to character design, puppet building, and the meticulous animation process,” reads a press release. “Featuring interviews with del Toro and a wide range of the film’s key creatives, this is the definitive story behind the birth of a brand-new Pinocchio.”

io9 is excited to exclusively debut the book’s cover and several pages, which you can see in the following slideshow. The book will be released December 13 and pre-orders are available here.