After an intriguing teaser clip and literally 15 years of work, Guillermo del Toro’s The Adventures of Pinocchio finally gets a full length trailer. The film was created by stop-motion animation and was produced in part by the Jim Henson Company.



The trailer is whimsical, starting with a voice-over from Cricket as he recounts the tale of the grief-stricken Geppetto and the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio. The film seems designed to tug at your heartstrings, and cheekily hints at the Disney version as Cricket says “you may think you know this story, but you don’t.”

Already the visuals and energy of this trailer has me intrigued for the final cut. There are some creepy and fascinating character designs shown, including an angel-figure with eyes on their wings (@1:04, if you’re curious) that is making my own eyes bug right out of my head, they look that cool. Even if you’re not into children’s movies, this looks like one that’s well worth your time, just for the artistry alone.

Newcomer Gregory Mann will voice Pinocchio. The film will also star Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Gepetto, Tilda Swinton as the Fairy, and Christoph Waltz as the Fox and the Cat, and Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, John Turturro, Finn Wolfhard, and more, including one of del Toro’s favorite actors, Ron Perlman.

The Netflix-backed adaption will obviously be measured against the new Disney live-action film that is going to premier in theaters this September. Not only will they be taking inspiration from similar stories, but both versions are going to be musicals.

The Adventures of Pinocchio is set to be released on Netflix in December 2022.

