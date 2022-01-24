Star Trek has had a particularly weird history with action figures. Never the most toyetic of franchises when it came to things that weren’t models of spaceships, prop replicas, or imaginary Vulcan headgear, nevertheless companies have tried to turn Trek into an action figure brand—and now one company in particular is back at it again.
Playmates’ reacquisition of the Star Trek toy license—which it held throughout the ‘90s and into the series’ return to the big screen in the 2009 Star Trek movie—will begin this year with a new line of “Universe” figures. It draws from across the entire series, from classic movies and shows to new entries in the saga like Discovery. The new line up, kicking off in summer this year, will combine traditional Trek toys like phaser replicas and starships with 5"-scaled action figures. Take a look at the first wave, announced today!