Plex Is Making Itself Impossible to Ignore as a Go-To Streaming Service

CES may be all about gadgets , but this year’s event is jam-packed with news from streaming services looking to muscle their way into the fray. Plex is one of them.

The media management tool and streaming service has drummed up a fair amount of hype during the electronics trade show this year for a suite of features it says it’s planning to bring to the service, including content that can be purchased or rented, subscription video options, and potentially deep-linking to content offered through other services.

A quick refresher: Plex is a service used to organize various media under a single, easy-to-navigate roof. Additionally, it supports streaming and library integrations from TIDAL, hosts DVR recordings, streams podcasts and various video content, and last year launched an ad-supported streaming service. Basically, Plex has many benefits by being a multi-hyphenate streaming service that also supports your own—and, uh, definitely not pirated—library of content. A kind of build-your-own Netflix, if you will.

Now, Plex is gearing up to launch a whole host of additional features that could position it as a serious contender in the streaming space. In addition to plans for rentals and subscription video, Plex is also planning to offer deep-linking to content that’s available on other streaming platforms—even if it’s not available on Plex, a spokesperson told Gizmodo. According to TechCrunch, this would work by allowing users to search for content through Plex and then access it through whatever service it’s being hosted on.

“Our goal is to be the one platform for all your media and we will be making progress toward that goal in 2020,” Keith Valory told Gizmodo in a statement by email.

The Plex spokesperson stressed that there is no set timeline for the rollout but said that the features are “definitely on the agenda.” What that means is that these features may not be rolling out imminently, but the spokesperson did say they’re on the way.

Plex’s exciting roster of forthcoming features isn’t the only streaming news coming out of CES, of course. With HBO Max arriving in May, WarnerMedia executives teased a few details about the forthcoming service during the event, including that the service would surface content through a mix of tech and human curation and that the interface would be more “swipe-y” than other services, as Deadline reported. And yet another service, Quibi, is launching in April. Senior Reviews Editor Alex Cranz has the hands-on scoop for what that short-form streaming service looks like right here.

The only thing left now is for you to decide which of the seemingly hundreds of services you actually plan to use. The streaming fatigue is getting real.