Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Madrid Police

It’s rough out there for humans right now. But at least we have dogs to cheer us up. This police dog in Spain, a very good boy named Poncho, has gone viral after demonstrating his CPR skills.



The video, which was originally posted to Twitter by Madrid Police, has been viewed over 2.3 million times already and over 1.3 million on Facebook. And that’s not even counting the number of other news outlets that have picked up the story.

Advertisement

If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re in for a treat. Or at least a brief respite from the seemingly endless wave of needless cruelty currently being enacted by the worst people of the planet.

Good boy. Very good boy. It may be tough to have much faith in humanity right now, but at least we have dogs like Poncho.

Advertisement

We now return to our regular programming of incalculable misery and suffering.

[Madrid Police]