Photo: Getty

President Trump has made new allegations in a series of tweets this morning that are sure to get his supporters riled up. Trump has seemingly accused NBC News of manipulating an interview that Lester Holt conducted on May 11, 2017, shortly after Trump fired James Comey, former director of the FBI. The same interview where President Trump admitted that he fired Comey over the Russia investigation.

The bizarre new claim from the president is sure to spark a heated debate about the world of so-called “deep fakes”—videos that have been altered to make people appear to say things that they haven’t actually said.

Advertisement

Trump’s early morning tweet accused Lester Holt of “fudging” the interview, something that the president refers to as “my tape.”

It’s not immediately clear why Trump believes that the “tape” has been altered in any way. My own search of conspiracy-minded news sites has produced nothing that would lead me to believe he got it from the internet. But for all we know this could be a completely new conspiracy theory concocted by Trump to distance himself from the investigation into obstruction of justice.

Advertisement

In the NBC interview, President Trump called Comey a “showboat” and explained that he was going to fire the FBI director no matter what Rod Rosenstein suggested. The initial explanation for the firing by the White House was that Rosenstein had recommended that Comey be fired. But Trump admitted in the interview that it didn’t matter what Rosenstein said, and that Comey was fired because he was investigating collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

“In fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,’” Trump admitted to Lester Holt in the interview from Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Comey had been fired just two days earlier on Tuesday, May 9th and President Trump invited top Russian officials into the Oval Office the following day, Wednesday, May 10th. Trump even shared top secret information with the Russian government agents. It all looked very suspicious, and quite frankly still does.

Advertisement

You can watch the entire NBC interview for yourself on YouTube. It should be noted that Trump made no such claims about alterations to the tape after the interview originally aired.

Saturday Night Live even aired its own parody of the Trump interview that concluded with an exasperated Lester Holt (played by Michael Che) proclaiming that nothing matters.

Advertisement

“Wait, so did I get him?” SNL comedian Michael Che asks. “Is this all over? No I didn’t? Nothing matters? Absolutely nothing matters anymore.”

And for anyone who remembers that exhausting week, it really felt like nothing did matter.

Deep fakes are a very real concern for the future of news media, as trust in news organizations is already incredibly low. If you combine that distrust in the media with the rapid sophistication of fake-video technology, you get a general public that’s deeply skeptical of anything that doesn’t confirm to their existing worldviews. The mere fact that deep fake tech exists allows people to claim that something they’re seeing might be fake. And now even the president is using that shadow of a doubt to his advantage.

Advertisement

President Trump continued his anti-media rant with another tweet calling the news media the “enemy of the people.”

It’s going to be another one of those days. Let’s just hope that Trump’s escalation doesn’t lead to more violence against journalists. When you accuse the news media of not only fabricating stories, but altering the words of a sitting president, that’s bound to get true believers of the Trump cause upset.