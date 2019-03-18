Photo: AP

A whopping 71 percent of Americans don’t trust autonomous cars to drive them around, according to a new survey by AAA. And it looks like the most famous man in America stands with the 71 percent. President Donald Trump has said, “I don’t trust some computer to drive me around,” according to a new report from Axios.



President Trump has repeatedly claimed to know more about technology than any of the experts. And yet, strangely, he’s never really used a computer. Now we know more about why Trump shies away from computers in the real world: He doesn’t trust the “fucking things.”

Axios has four sources who claim that Trump sometimes physically acts out what it would look like if an autonomous vehicle lost control:

“You know when he’s telling a story, and he does the hand motions,” said a source who has heard Trump talk about hypothetical accidents involving self-driving cars. “He says, ‘Can you imagine, you’re sitting in the back seat and all of a sudden this car is zig-zagging around the corner and you can’t stop the [fucking] thing?’”

President Trump also reportedly says that driverless cars will “never work” despite the fact that the Trump regime has tried to fast-track the adoption of autonomous vehicles through the Department of Transportation. The president even told Elon Musk about his fear of autonomous vehicles during their White House meeting in February of 2017, according to Axios.

Despite his fear of some technology, the president still loves his social media. Trump spent the weekend tweeting about things that were on Fox News, including a wildly misinformed tangent about how Google is helping the Chinese government but not the U.S. government. In reality, Google provides a tremendous amount of support for the U.S. government and always has.

Trump even spent Sunday making threats of starting a federal investigation into Saturday Night Live for making fun of him. Bizarrely, SNL was a rerun this week.

“It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side,’” the president wrote.

“Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows. Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this?” President Trump continued. “There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News. Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry! #MAGA”

President Trump also spent the weekend ignoring the biggest news story in the world, the massacre in New Zealand that left 50 people dead and dozens more injured. The white supremacist shooter, a 28-year-old from Australia, explicitly cited President Trump as a “symbol of renewed white identity.” And yet Trump has said that there hasn’t been an increased threat of white nationalism around the world calling it, “a small group of people that have very, very serious problems.”

Trump’s lackeys even took to the Sunday political talk shows to defend America’s top white supremacist with bullshit that anyone who’s been paying attention knows is false.

“I don’t think anybody can say the President is anti-Muslim,” acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on Face the Nation yesterday.

For anyone who may have forgotten, President Trump called for a “complete and total shutdown” of Muslims from coming into the United States as one of his first acts as president. And numerous tech companies, from IBM to Tesla, were complicit throughout the entire thing.

President Trump is, objectively speaking, the dumbest president we’ve ever had. Whatever you think of his politics, he’s simply too dumb to be in a position of such power. But that isn’t going to stop people from voting for him again in 2020. Fox News has built an entire propaganda empire to make sure that happens.

[Axios]