For those of us looking for more streaming options on a tight budget, you can’t beat free, right?



IMDb TV, the free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Amazon, is now available on PlayS tation 4, Nvidia Shield, Tivo Stream 4K, and LG OLED TVs in the U.S. following an earlier rollout on Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku, and next-generation Xbox consoles. The service is also available on desktop and, obviously, Amazon’s Fire TV devices.

IMDb TV is a solid go-to for folks who aren’t especially picky about their content being new. IMDb TV does have its own slate of originals, and more will make their way to the platform as well. IMDb TV’s pipeline includes an untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin project, a spinoff of the L. A. crime drama Bosch, and a new season of spy series Alex Rider.

But where the service really shines is with series or movies you may have missed. As of this writing, the service had movie titles that included Blue Valentine, Arrival, Still Alice, and Monsters vs. Aliens, while its series included Mad Men, The Killing, Schitt’s Creek, and Law & Order: UK. If you have a little patience to scroll through some so-so titles, you can absolutely find something high quality to watch on the service.

Fire TV, meanwhile, is set to get more free content through the addition of the Vudu app. Vudu is technically an on-demand movie rental app, but the service also has thousands of free titles as well. Be prepared to have to sift a little more on this app than you might on other free and ad-supported services, but if you’re just looking for something to throw on in the background, it may be one more option to help keep your streaming costs down.