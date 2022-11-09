Quantum Leap—a reboot/sequel of the 1990s sci-fi series about a scientist trapped in time, temporarily “leaping” into other people and helping them solve problems along the way—has been a success for NBC, so much so that the network extended its order for the show’s first season.

Now that the first eight episodes have aired, including last Sunday’s fall finale, the show goes on hiatus until January 2, returning with 10 more episodes following the decade-hopping adventures of Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee), his fiancée/hologram companion Addison (Caitlin Bassett), and the rest of the team overseeing the top-secret, government-funded Quantum Leap project: leader Magic (Ernie Hudson), security chief Jenn (Nanrisa Lee), and AI whiz Ian (Mason Alexander Park). The original Quantum Leap has long been a cult favorite, thanks in no small part to stars Scott Bakula (as time-traveler Dr. Sam Beckett) and Dean Stockwell (as his zany hologram pal Al), as well as the wildly diverse settings Sam found himself in from episode to episode.

So how does the new, slicker, 21st century Quantum Leap stack up? With a plot that digs into not just Ben’s leaps, but also the high-stakes intrigue swirling around Quantum Leap HQ, it’s more sprawling and episodic. Though its attempts at emotional depth sometimes come up a little short, it’s consistently entertaining, offering a blend of silly escapades and perilous scenarios that Ben and company have to scramble their way through. With plenty of time to catch up before Quantum Leap returns, why should you watch? Here are 10 reasons it’ll lure you in, with very minimal plot spoilers, but just in case you want to go in totally unspoiled...