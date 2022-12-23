It’s not often you see a company give a group of strangers on the internet $50,000 and tell them to do something cool. On Reddit this week, we got a dose of the internet as good and pure force , just in time for the holidays.

On Wednesday, Reddit published a snapshot of the eight projects it had financed this year with its Community Funds program, a $1 million initiative from the company that aims to help Redditors with good ideas for their subreddits bring their visions to life. The subreddits collectively received more than $110,000 from the company and used the money for a wide variety of projects focused on everything from art to random acts of kindness.

The company describes the program: “ What happens when we pair big ideas from our communities with the funding they need to come to life?”

One subreddit created a zine with its members’ photos and shipped them a physical copy. Another, meanwhile, helped fund Christmas dinners, decorations, and gifts for people struggling during the holidays.

Click through to check out the eight projects funded by Reddits’ Community Funds this year. Spoiler: One project included getting Redditors’ names on a race car.