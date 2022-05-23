Congress passed a pair of bills last week to help alleviate the baby formula shortage in the U.S., while President Joe Biden initiated Operation Fly Formula, which tasked the military with flying hundreds of boxes of formula from Europe. And while every decent person supports giving families easier access to formula, there are some Republicans who seem to lack that basic form of empathy in a crisis.



When the Access to Baby Formula Act was voted on last week in the House of Representatives, 414 politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, voted in favor of the legislation. The bill will allow families on the food assistance program WIC to buy whatever formula brand is available in stores, instead of being forced to buy a particular brand. But precisely nine Republicans voted against the bill.

Who are these people that voted against making it easier for families to get the baby formula they need? Many of the same people who consider themselves “pro-life” and defenders of American families.



Today, we have photos of those nine Republicans, along with some completely unrelated quotes. Please ignore the quotes. We’re trying to delete them.