Return of the Jedi's 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster

Books

Return of the Jedi's 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster

From a Certain Point of View returns to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the conclusion of the original Star Wars trilogy.

By
James Whitbrook
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House

As Return of the Jedi continues to mark its 40th anniversary, one of the best traditions to come out of this blockbuster trio of celebrations for the original Star Wars trilogy is From a Certain Point of View, short story collections going blow-by-blow through the movies from the perspectives of those in and around the main story. Now we know what’s coming up in Return of the Jedi’s collection, and it sounds fantastic.

Advertisement

Well, mostly fantastic—for this particular starfighter connoisseur, there’s too many short stories announced by Penguin Random House Worlds today that feature the perspective of A-Wing pilots for my liking, but I suppose we must mark its cinematic debut somehow. At least one of them will be about the most infamous A-Wing to ever fly with style, aka get shot and crash (“The Impossible Flight of Ash Angels,” by Marieke Nijkamp).

But enough starfighter slander: in an extensive thread on Twitter today PRH unveiled all 40 stories, their stars, and their authors from this month’s Return of the Jedi: From a Certain Point of View, and it’s an amazing guide to the movie through some very intriguing viewpoints. Recognizable authors include Star Wars stalwarts like Adam Christopher, Mike Chen, Phil Szostak, and Alyssa Wong, as well as familiar faces like Saladin Ahmed, Max Gladstone, and oh, I don’t know, maybe readers of this very website have heard of Charlie Jane Anders, who will write, of course, about how the Sarlacc feels having people thrown into its mouth every once in a while.

There’s plenty of other intriguing hooks for stories too—like “The Light That Falls” by Akemi Dawn Bowman, which examines how Dagobah itself reacts to the death of Yoda, or Adam Lance Garcia’s “The Veteran,” which follows Dexter Jettster as he reflects on the Empire’s downfall and the shadows of the Clone Wars. And several about Ewoks killing Imperials! Delightful.

Click through to see all the teasers and author details for every story in the anthology, in chronological order as they occur throughout the movie. Return of the Jedi: From a Certain Point of View will release on August 29.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 42

“Any Work Worth Doing,” by Amal El-Mohtar

“Any Work Worth Doing,” by Amal El-Mohtar

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 42

“Fancy Man,” by Phil Szostak

“Fancy Man,” by Phil Szostak

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 42

“The Key to Remembering,” by Olivia Chadha

“The Key to Remembering,” by Olivia Chadha

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 42

“Fortuna Favors the Bold,” by Kwame Mbalia

“Fortuna Favors the Bold,” by Kwame Mbalia

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 42

“Dune Sea Songs of Salt and Moonlight,” by Thea Guanzon

“Dune Sea Songs of Salt and Moonlight,” by Thea Guanzon

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 42

“The Plan,” by Saladin Ahmed

“The Plan,” by Saladin Ahmed

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 42

“Reputation,” by Tara Sim

“Reputation,” by Tara Sim

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 42

“Kickback” by K Arsenault Rivera

“Kickback” by K Arsenault Rivera

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 42

“Everyone’s a Critic,” by Sarah Glenn Marsh

“Everyone’s a Critic,” by Sarah Glenn Marsh

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 42

“Satisfaction,” by Kristin Baver

“Satisfaction,” by Kristin Baver

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 42

“My Mouth Never Closes,” by Charlie Jane Anders

“My Mouth Never Closes,” by Charlie Jane Anders

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 42

“Kernels and Husks,” by Jason Fry

“Kernels and Husks,” by Jason Fry

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 42

“The Light That Falls,” by Akemi Dawn Bowman

“The Light That Falls,” by Akemi Dawn Bowman

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 42

“From a Certain Point of View,” by Alex Jennings

“From a Certain Point of View,” by Alex Jennings

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 42

“No Contingency,” by Fran Wilde

“No Contingency,” by Fran Wilde

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 42

“The Burden of Leadership,” by Danny Lore

“The Burden of Leadership,” by Danny Lore

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 42

“Gone to the Winner’s Circle,” by Patricia A. Jackson

“Gone to the Winner’s Circle,” by Patricia A. Jackson

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 42

“One Normal Day,” by Mary Kenney

“One Normal Day,” by Mary Kenney

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 42

“Divine Intervention (?),” by Paul Crilley

“Divine Intervention (?),” by Paul Crilley

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 42

“The Buy-In,” by Suzanne Walker

“The Buy-In,” by Suzanne Walker

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 42

“The Man Who Captured Luke Skywalker,” by Max Gladstone

“The Man Who Captured Luke Skywalker,” by Max Gladstone

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 42

“Ackbar,” by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

“Ackbar,” by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 42

“The Impossible Flight of Ash Angels,” by Marieke Nijkamp

“The Impossible Flight of Ash Angels,” by Marieke Nijkamp

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 42

“Ending Protocol,” by Hannah Whitten

“Ending Protocol,” by Hannah Whitten

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 42

“The Last Flight,” by Ali Hazelwood

“The Last Flight,” by Ali Hazelwood

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 42

“Twenty and Out,” by Lamar Giles

“Twenty and Out,” by Lamar Giles

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 42

“The Ballad of Nanta,” by Sarah Kuhn

“The Ballad of Nanta,” by Sarah Kuhn

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 42

“Then Fall, Sidious,” By Olivie Blake

“Then Fall, Sidious,” By Olivie Blake

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 42

“Impact,” by Sean Williams

“Impact,” by Sean Williams

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 42

“Trooper Trouble,” by Laura Pohl

“Trooper Trouble,” by Laura Pohl

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 42

“To the Last,” by Dana Schwartz

“To the Last,” by Dana Schwartz

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 42

“The Emperor’s Red Guards,” by Gloria Chao

“The Emperor’s Red Guards,” by Gloria Chao

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 42

“Wolf Trap,” by Alyssa Wong

“Wolf Trap,” by Alyssa Wong

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 42

“The Extra Five Percent,” by M.K. England

“The Extra Five Percent,” by M.K. England

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 42

“When Fire Marked the Sky,” by Emma Mieko Candon

“When Fire Marked the Sky,” by Emma Mieko Candon

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 42

“The Chronicler,” by Danielle Paige

“The Chronicler,” by Danielle Paige

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 / 42

“The Veteran,” by Adam Lance Garcia

“The Veteran,” by Adam Lance Garcia

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

39 / 42

“Brotherhood,” by Mike Chen

“Brotherhood,” by Mike Chen

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

40 / 42

“The Steadfast Soldier,” by Adam Christopher

“The Steadfast Soldier,” by Adam Christopher

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

41 / 42

“Return of the Whills,” by Tom Angleberger

“Return of the Whills,” by Tom Angleberger

Image for article titled Return of the Jedi&#39;s 40th Anniversary Anthology Stars Anakin, Ewoks, and Dexter Jettster
Image: Penguin Random House
Advertisement

42 / 42