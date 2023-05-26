We said this list is unordered, and by and large it is, but we saved this for last simply because it is the moment of Return of the Jedi. It’s arguably the moment of Star Wars. The ultimate rejection of evil, the faith Luke has in himself and in his father, the most triumphant blow against the Sith is not done with some grand act of Force wizardry or with the blade of a lightsaber—instead, we see the weapon tossed aside as Luke declares himself to be the ideal the Jedi should be: not fighting what they hate, but saving what they love.