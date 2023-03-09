Return of the Jedi's Anniversary Anthology Collection Will Tell Tales of Wicket, Sarlaccs, Palpatine, and More

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Like A New Hope and Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversaries before it, Return of the Jedi is celebrating its landmark year in style with its own From a Certain Point of View collection—and the authors include some familiar Star Wars faces, some new ones, and perhaps of most interest to us, a co-founder of io9!



StarWa rs.com has lifted the lid on the cover and author details for Return of the Jedi: From a Certain Point of View. Like the A New Hope and Empire Strikes Back editions, the anthology will feature 40 tales in chronological order taking place in and around the events of Return of the Jedi, filling in fun asides, backstory to major moments, or the lives of blink-and-you’ll-miss-them characters... and some not so missable ones either.

The author list includes notable Star Wars writers like behind-the-scenes archival books author Phil Szostak , Star Wars Ronin’s Emma Mieko Candon, Brotherhood’s Mike Chen, Dr. Aphra’s Alyssa Wong, and more, alongside writers entirely new to the galaxy far, far away. And yes, as we mentioned, io9's very own Charlie Jane Anders—the scribe behind the new New Mutants: Lethal Legion series at Marvel Comics, and her YA Unstoppable trilogy—will be writing a story focusing on “ the life and times of the Sarlacc.” Hell yes.

Check out the full list of authors below!

Saladin Ahmed

Charlie Jane Anders

Tom Angleberger

Kristin Baver

Olivie Blake

Akemi Dawn Bowman

Emma Mieko Candon

Olivia Chadha

Gloria Chao

Mike Chen

Adam Christopher

Paul Crilley

Amal El-Mohtar

M. K. England

Jason Fry

Adam Lance Garcia

Lamar Giles

Max Gladstone

Thea Guanzon

Ali Hazelwood

Patricia A. Jackson

Alex Jennings

Mary Kenney

Jarrett Krosoczka

Sarah Kuhn

Danny Lore

Sarah Glenn Marsh

Kwame Mbalia

Marieke Nijkamp

Danielle Paige

Laura Pohl

K. Arsenault Rivera

Dana Schwartz

Tara Sim

Phil Szostak

Suzanne Walker

Hannah Whitten

Fran Wilde

Sean Williams

Alyssa Wong

Return of the Jedi: From a Certain Point of View will release September 5.

